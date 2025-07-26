QPR draw with Dutch side Heerenveen in friendly

Karamoko Dembele and Daniel Bennie scored as QPR drew 2-2 with Dutch side Heerenveen in a pre-season friendly.

Rangers, in their first match at Loftus Road under new head coach Julien Stephan, again started without a recognised striker, with Charlie Kelman close to joining Charlton, Alfie Lloyd set to leave on loan, Zan Celar again absent amid uncertainty over his future, Michael Frey still out and Rayan Kolli on the bench after a recent injury.

Kolli came on as a second-half substitute for his first outing of this pre-season.

Dembele opened the scoring with a cracking first-half strike from near the edge of the penalty area.

Soon after Heerenveen equalised in the second half, Bennie lobbed home after running onto a long kick from keeper Joe Walsh. But the visitors responded by levelling again.

QPR: Walsh, Dunne, Mbengue (Morrison 45), Cook (Akindileni 59), Larkeche (Adamson 45), Field (Aoraha 68), Morgan (Vale 68), Madsen (Bennie 45), Dembele (Kolli 59), Chair (Talla 59), Poku (Sutton 59).