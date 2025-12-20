QPR v Leicester player ratings
QPR beat Leicester 4-1 to make it four consecutive home wins. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Ben Hamer: 6
Replaced Paul Nardi, who was dropped again, and the veteran keeper was a spectator for much of the game. Was solid when called upon though.
Amadou Mbengue: 8
Enjoyed a stroke of luck when what looked like an attempted cross ended up in the net, but he deserved it for a marauding display at right-back. Did brilliantly up against the dangerous Stephy Mavididi.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
Excellent in both halves of the pitch, including when he won a header to help set up the second Rangers goal. Looked the part at centre-back against the team now managed by Marti Cifuentes, who deployed him at right-back.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 6
Looked comfortable during a first half Rangers totally dominated. Was replaced at half-time by Steve Cook.
Rhys Norrington-Davies: 8
Always a threat on the left. Has a great engine and his eagerness to get forward was evident right from the start – and when his low cross led to the third goal.
Karamoko Dembele: 9
By far his best performance for QPR so far. The winger was up for it from the first whistle, set up the opening goal with a right-wing cross, thumped in the third goal with a fine left-footed strike, and was always positive and threatening. A superb showing.
Jonathan Varane: 7
A return to form after some below-par recent performances. Battled hard in midfield and played his part in a fine Rangers display.
Nicolas Madsen: 8
Another really good performance from Madsen, who was excellent on the ball and willing to compete as well. Delivered the free-kick which led to the second Rangers goal and always seemed a step ahead of Leicester’s midfield.
Koki Saito: 7
Fortunate when the opening goal bounced in off him, and he then missed a great chance to score again, but Saito’s overall contribution was important. He worked hard on the flank and got into dangerous areas.
Richard Kone: 7
Ended his goal drought with an emphatic finish – somewhat comparable to his goal at Bristol City earlier in the campaign – and looked lively.
Rumarn Burrell: 7
Didn’t get on the scoresheet this time but was always involved and his partnership with Kone continues to blossom.
Steve Cook: 6
Solid and composed after being brought on at the interval.