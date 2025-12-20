QPR v Leicester player ratings

QPR beat Leicester 4-1 to make it four consecutive home wins. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Ben Hamer: 6

Replaced Paul Nardi, who was dropped again, and the veteran keeper was a spectator for much of the game. Was solid when called upon though.

Amadou Mbengue: 8

Enjoyed a stroke of luck when what looked like an attempted cross ended up in the net, but he deserved it for a marauding display at right-back. Did brilliantly up against the dangerous Stephy Mavididi.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Excellent in both halves of the pitch, including when he won a header to help set up the second Rangers goal. Looked the part at centre-back against the team now managed by Marti Cifuentes, who deployed him at right-back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Looked comfortable during a first half Rangers totally dominated. Was replaced at half-time by Steve Cook.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 8

Always a threat on the left. Has a great engine and his eagerness to get forward was evident right from the start – and when his low cross led to the third goal.

Karamoko Dembele: 9

By far his best performance for QPR so far. The winger was up for it from the first whistle, set up the opening goal with a right-wing cross, thumped in the third goal with a fine left-footed strike, and was always positive and threatening. A superb showing.

Jonathan Varane: 7

A return to form after some below-par recent performances. Battled hard in midfield and played his part in a fine Rangers display.

Nicolas Madsen: 8

Another really good performance from Madsen, who was excellent on the ball and willing to compete as well. Delivered the free-kick which led to the second Rangers goal and always seemed a step ahead of Leicester’s midfield.

Koki Saito: 7

Fortunate when the opening goal bounced in off him, and he then missed a great chance to score again, but Saito’s overall contribution was important. He worked hard on the flank and got into dangerous areas.

Richard Kone: 7

Ended his goal drought with an emphatic finish – somewhat comparable to his goal at Bristol City earlier in the campaign – and looked lively.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Didn’t get on the scoresheet this time but was always involved and his partnership with Kone continues to blossom.

Steve Cook: 6

Solid and composed after being brought on at the interval.