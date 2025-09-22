QPR confirm Frey’s new contract

QPR have confirmed Michael Frey’s new contract.

West London Sport recently revealed that the striker, 31, was set to sign a new deal at Loftus Road.

Talks about a longer-term deal had been progressing for some time and, in order to keep him at the club in the meantime, Rangers took up an option in the summer to extend his previous contract by a year.

“We are happy to renew our commitment to Michi,” chief executive Christian Nourry told the club website.