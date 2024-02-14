QPR closer to drop after defeat at Stoke

Stoke 1-0 QPR

QPR moved a step closer to relegation to League One by losing to fellow strugglers Stoke.

Wouter Burger’s goal just before half-time was enough to win the points for the Potters, whose poor recent run had seen them slip towards the drop zone.

They moved six points clear of third-from-bottom Rangers, who were awful in the first half and better in the second but still struggled to create chances.

And yet again, QPR conceded from a set piece.

Luke McNally flicked on Lewis Baker’s corner and Burger was able to tap in at the far post.

QPR: Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter (Dykes 85), Paal; Colback (Willock 78), Hayden (Field 85); Smyth (Andersen 67), Hodge, Chair, Armstrong (Frey 67).







