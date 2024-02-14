QPR closer to drop after defeat at Stoke
Stoke 1-0 QPR
QPR moved a step closer to relegation to League One by losing to fellow strugglers Stoke.
Wouter Burger’s goal just before half-time was enough to win the points for the Potters, whose poor recent run had seen them slip towards the drop zone.
They moved six points clear of third-from-bottom Rangers, who were awful in the first half and better in the second but still struggled to create chances.
And yet again, QPR conceded from a set piece.
Luke McNally flicked on Lewis Baker’s corner and Burger was able to tap in at the far post.
QPR: Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter (Dykes 85), Paal; Colback (Willock 78), Hayden (Field 85); Smyth (Andersen 67), Hodge, Chair, Armstrong (Frey 67).
Peter Thompson
15/02/2024 @ 1:38 pm
If you play as bad as that 1 shot in 98 mins you deserve to go down shocking
angryoap
15/02/2024 @ 8:46 am
Ive seen some rubbish games in my time but this one took the biscuit. No enthusiasm, no energy, no talent and no hope , better to get relegated, re group and then return – and I’m not talking about QPR, they were even worse. I a team cant score, they cant win, Stoke even played like they wanted to lose but still we couldnt achieve the heady heights of a draw. Good luck to Stoke, they made us look idiots.
Scot murray
15/02/2024 @ 8:23 am
As always, if you cant win a game or your striker hasnt scored for months come and play us. We never seem to be able to punish another team when they are struggling. Having convincing my wife that the game would be a good valentines day alternative iam now in the shit with her and on a massive downer after that sorry effort!!!.