QPR v Cardiff player ratings
QPR and Cardiff played out a goalless draw in a forgettable match between two struggling teams. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 6
Well protected by his defence for the most part. Dealt with whatever came his way.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Typically solid at right-back and eager to get forward.
Liam Morrison: 7
Did well on his return to the starting line-up. A highlight was a saving challenge in the first half after Yang Min-hyeok had lost the ball. The only hiccup was a bad back-pass in the second half.
Ronnie Edwards: 7
Calm and composed – and his presence alongside Kenneth Paal was probably a factor in the Dutchman’s improved performance.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Hasn’t been in good form, but this was better. Paal was reliable defensively and got forward often.
Jack Colback: 7
Did an important job and was always quick to sniff out danger – not least when he intercepted after a second-half error by Jonathan Varane.
Sam Field: 7
A succession of early headers to clear the danger immediately underlined his importance in midfield and how much he has been missed. Made a welcome return after injury, putting in a solid shift before being taken off early in the second half.
Paul Smyth: 7
The end product is often missing, but Smyth always offers work-rate and tenacity – and QPR need that right now. He was a threat to Cardiff from the start, having two efforts on goal saved and setting up a chance for Min-hyeok. Always positive and determined.
Lucas Andersen: 6
Pressed well from the front. An improvement on a woeful display at Stoke last weekend. Substituted early in the second half.
Yang Min-hyeok: 5
Very poor before being replaced just after the hour mark. Easily dispossessed a number of times and simply didn’t look cut out for a Championship match of this type.
Alfie Lloyd: 6
Led the attack in the absence of Rangers’ sidelined forwards. Raw but full of energy and enthusiasm, which did cause Cardiff some problems.
Daniel Bennie: 6
A lively cameo after replacing Lloyd up front. The Australian youngster had a shot blocked and caused Cardiff some problems.
Jonathan Varane: 6
Mostly solid after coming on for Field, but a miskick almost led to a problem. Colback intervened.
Karamoko Dembele: 6
Added some pace in attack after his introduction but lacks sharpness following his recent injury lay-off.
Kieran Morgan: 5
Came on just after the hour mark and was poor. Rangers had a let-off when Yakou Méïté headed over after getting away from Morgan, who was sloppy on the ball and also gave away a needless stoppage-time free-kick which nervous Rangers had to defend at the end.