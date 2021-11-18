QPR boss hopeful Dieng will be fit for Luton game

Mark Warburton is hopeful Seny Dieng will be fit to face Luton on Friday.

The QPR keeper was forced to miss international duty with Senegal after testing positive for Covid-19 just before he was due to jet out to Togo for a World Cup qualifier.







Dieng completed his isolation period on Tuesday and was due to be assessed by the club’s medical team on Thursday before a decision is made on whether he has recovered sufficiently to play.

“His isolation is up and he is another player coming back, but we have to wait to see how he is,” manager Warburton said.

“It’s not ideal preparation, but it is what it is.

“But he is a fit boy Seny, and has played a lot of football and spent a lot of time away with Senegal prior to this international break.

“Sometimes players just need to recharge so I hope this (break) may be a positive thing but we will see how he is.

“He is double-vaccinated thankfully. People have different views on that and it is a delicate subject, but I think it is clear to see that plenty of people are suffering that haven’t been vaccinated but Seny is and his symptoms were pretty mild.

“But he was a definite (Covid) case and we have a duty to look after him and make sure everyone else is equally looked after.”







