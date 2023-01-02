QPR boss hints at striker move

QPR boss Neil Critchley has indicated that he wants to bring in another striker during this month’s transfer window.

Rangers have scored just two goals in the past nine league games and did not have a recognised striker on the bench in the 3-0 home loss to Luton.

Lyndon Dykes again struggled in front of goal during the defeat and has found the net just once in the past 10 outings.







And Critchley says adding more firepower up top is something he and the club are considering.

“We’ve got an obvious issue at the moment in scoring goals,” he said.

“So it’s something we need to think about. I’ve been here for three games, so I’m assessing every player in the squad and looking at what we need.

“I always look from within first because I think my duty is to try and improve the players you’ve got at your disposal.

“However, if a player is available that we think could improve the squad and it’s within the means of the football club then I’m sure that’s something we could look at.”







