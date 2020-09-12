QPR boss eyes striker deal – and fears late exit

QPR manager Mark Warburton has reiterated that he is keen to sign another forward in the coming weeks.

Rangers have sold Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace and no longer have Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells, who scored the lion’s share of their goals while on loan last season.







Warburton’s side open their Championship season with a home match against his former club Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

They begin the campaign with summer signing Lyndon Dykes as their only recognised striker.

Warburton said: “You look at the squad and you’ve got Ebere going, Jordan, Nahki earlier.

“It’s all about goals and we’ve lost a lot of goals out of the team.

“So we’re looking for other attacking players to come in and supplement what we have.”

The transfer window does not close until next month.

That gives Rangers time to do business – but comes with pitfalls, especially given uncertainty over the futures of the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning.

Warburton said: “We’ve got until the middle of October.

“But the danger is – and this can work two ways – you can secure a talent late, to your benefit, or you could lose a player late.

“So it does work both ways. We’re acutely aware of that. What we have to do is be positioned to cover all eventualities.”







