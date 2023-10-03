QPR boss Ainsworth set to make changes

Gareth Ainsworth will make changes for QPR’s game at Leeds on Wednesday.

Jack Colback is set to return from suspension and defender Morgan Fox is out after picking up a knee injury during Saturday’s home loss to Coventry.

Boss Ainsworth also felt that defeat underlined the need for changes to be made.







He said: “Do we have to change a couple of things? I think so. I think I’ll have to change maybe one or two things.

“We go again on Wednesday, no problem at all. We’ve got Leeds, with no pressure. Everyone expects that to be a trouncing of QPR because they’re an ex-Premier League side.

“I still believe in this team. I still believe in what we’ve got.”







