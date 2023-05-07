QPR boss Ainsworth says he wants pace up front

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth says pace up front will be a priority next season.

Sinclair Armstrong’s impact in the recent vital win at Burnley helped Rangers take a big step towards Championship survival.

And Ainsworth wants that to be a sign of things to come.







He explained: “I like my pacy forward players – I think it’s a great weapon.

“My style is very up and at ’em, in your face and getting in behind teams, so pace is big for me up top

“At the back, it’s nice to have defenders who are competent one-on-one. That’s my big thing at the back. I do like that. That doesn’t necessarily mean pace.

“But definitely at the top end of the pitch I think it’s a huge asset. Hopefully we can have a style that enables players with pace.

“It’s definitely something I’ll be working on over the summer.”







