QPR boost survival hopes with win at Blackburn

Joe Hodge scored on his debut as QPR secured a brilliant win in their battle to avoid relegation.

Hodge, signed on loan from Wolves ahead of Thursday night’s deadline, scored just after coming on as a substitute.

It doubled Rangers’ lead three minutes after Ilias Chair’s shot had hit the post and ricocheted into the net off the back of keeper Blackburn Aynsley Pears.

Sinclair Armstrong found the young midfielder, who applied the finish – the first goal of Hodge’s senior career.

Sam Gallagher pulled a goal back by firing through keeper Asmir Begovic’s legs after Rangers were unable to clear Sammie Szmodics’ cross.

But Marti Cifuentes’ side held on for a deserved second win in three matches.

They remain third from bottom of the Championship, still three points behind Huddersfield, who thrashed fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday 4-0.

QPR’s two other pre-deadline signings, Isaac Hayden and Michy Frey, also came on as substitutes at Ewood Park – where the club had not won since 1999.

QPR: Begovic, Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter- Paal (Larkeche 79), Colback, Dixon-Bonner (Hayden 59), Willock (Smyth 59), Dykes (Hodge 59), Chair, Armstrong (Frey 57).

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Dunne, Fox.

