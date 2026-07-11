QPR begin pre-season with draw in Austria

QPR began their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw against Austrian second-tier side First Vienna.

New signing Boy Kemper featured for Rangers, as did youngster Cory Adjetety-Brew – an 18-year-old left-back who signed his first professional contract this week, having joined the club in 2024 after being released by Arsenal.

And there was finally a first QPR outing for forward Justin Obikwu, who did not play last season after being signed from Coventry in January.

Rangers will play the second friendly of their Austrian trip on Thursday, against top-flight team SC Wiener Neustadt.

Goalkeepers Pierce Charles and Calum Ward, who joined the R’s this week, are expected to feature in that game.

QPR: Salamon; Adamson (Mbengue 46), Dunne (Morrison 46), Edwards (Clarke-Salter 46), Kemper (Adjetety-Brew 46); Alemayehu (Varane 46), Madsen (Pearman 46); Bennie (Lloyd 46), Vale (Chair 46), Saito (Smyth 46, Obikwu 71)); Burrell (Kone 46).

