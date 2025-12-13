Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough, who were very much the better side. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 7

Enjoyed an impressive start, saving Hayden Hackney’s effort and dealing with a couple of dangerous balls into the area. Boro then took control, but Nardi produced another save late on to prevent a fourth goal for the hosts.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Prevented a second-minute Boro goal with a superb challenge to deny Tommy Conway, who looked certain to score. Mbengue also deflected a Morgan Whittaker effort wide early on, but his good work only delayed the inevitable as Boro dominated.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Looks more comfortable at centre-back, but it was nevertheless a tough afternoon for the skipper.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Caught out for the opening goal, when David Strelac drifted between Clarke-Salter and Rhys Norrington-Davies to fire home. Had a tough time before going off in the second half.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 4

Very poor. Could have done better for the first goal and certainly the second, when he allowed Whittaker to come in on his favoured left foot and shoot. Aside from those goals, Norrington-Davies was generally well below par in probably his worst performance since arriving on loan.

Paul Smyth: 5

His poor touch and decision-making were evident on several occasions, particularly when a great chance just before the second Boro goal was lost when Smyth failed to release the ball.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Is not in good form and there were no sign of improvement here. Varane was sloppy in possession and overrun in midfield.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Scored with a penalty but, the odd nice touch and pass aside, he struggled. Almost gave away a goal too, when he lost possession, but Hackney was unable to capitalise.

Koki Saito: 5

Could have been substituted at half-time, so poor was his first-half showing. He stayed on and soon gave away the penalty which led to Boro’s third goal. Looked lost, gave away possession several times and offered nothing in terms of defensive cover either.

Richard Kone: 5

Anonymous as Rangers made very little attacking impact. Was taken off in the second half.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Tried hard to make something happen and was typically willing to chase lost causes, but there was nothing for him to work with.

Steve Cook: 6

Came on for Clarke-Salter just after the hour mark. Solid enough, but by then the damage was done.

Esquerdinha: 6

Replaced Norrington-Davies and offered something of an improvement.

Kader Dembele: 6

Lively after his introduction, but nothing Boro couldn’t handle.

Michael Frey: 5

Looked cumbersome and well off the pace after coming on for Kone.