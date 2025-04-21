QPR beaten by in-form Swansea

QPR 1 Dembele (72′) Swansea 2 Fox (OG, 29′)

Darling (55′)



QPR were unable to stop resurgent Swansea winning their fifth game in row.

It would also have been five clean sheets in a row for the Welsh side had Karamoko Dembele not pulled a goal back for Rangers with their first effort on target.

Morgan Fox’s 29th-minute own goal put Swansea in front and Harry Darling netted early in the second half.

City went ahead when Josh Tymon picked up possession and was allowed to surge into the Rangers half on the left-hand side and send the ball into the box, where Fox attempted to stop it reaching Josh Cullen but inadvertently shinned it into his own net.

Fox, initially named as a substitute, was only playing because he replaced Jonathan Varane in the starting line-up after the Frenchman pulled up during the pre-match warm-up.

With his team failing to present any kind of goal threat, Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes sent on striker Michael Frey ​on 53 minutes in an attempt to find a way back into the match.

However, two minutes later, the Swans doubled their lead with Darling’s third goal in six matches.

Eom Ji-sung tricked his way past Jimmy Dunne on the left of the box and fired towards goal, where Cullen bundled the ball in from a couple of yards out.

Dembele, one of Rangers’ later substitutes, hauled them back into the match with a goal on 72 minutes.

Nicolas Madsen played a lovely pass in behind the Swansea defence for Dembele to sprint in from the right and fire past keeper Lawrence Vigouroux at his near post.

But Rangers were unable to find an equaliser – and Eom missed a chance to add a third for Swansea when he headed Ronald’s cross wide of the target.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Morrison, Fox, Ashby (Paal 53); Edwards, Colback; Min-hyeok (Sutton 67), Andersen (Frey 53), Madsen (Chair 74); Kolli (Dembele 67).

Subs not used: Walsh, Murphy, Bennie, Morgan.