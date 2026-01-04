QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

Rayan Kolli scored twice as QPR beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Loftus Road to secure a first win in four matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Ben Hamer: 7

Commanded his area well and made a save when finally called upon midway through the second half.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Defended and attacked with typical determination, including when he won the ball in the build-up to the all-important second goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Very comfortable at centre-back, where he prefers playing.

Steve Cook: 6

A late addition to the side after Liam Morrison suffered a hip injury in the warm-up, Cook did a solid job.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 7

An important presence on the left, where he defended well and was always keen to get forward.

Kwame Poku: 7

Lively on the right in the first half and was involved in some neat approach play, but did not appear for the second period.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Was having a steady game in midfield before limping off just before half-time.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Did well again. Set up the opening goal for Rumarn Burrell and in general his use of the ball was impressive.

Koki Saito: 6

Involved in the build-up to Burrell’s goal, when he linked up nicely with Madsen, and he worked hard off the ball, but overall produced another muted display.

Richard Kone: 7

Didn’t score, but played an important part in the win. His work-rate and link-up play were impressive and he set up Kolli for the vital second Rangers goal.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Missed an early sitter when he blasted over from close range, but quickly atoned by slotting in the opener – his 10th goal of the season – only to then pick up a worrying-looking injury which forced him to go off midway through the first half.

Rayan Kolli: 8

Missed a good chance but made amends in fine style with two late goals – both emphatic finishes. Rangers are hoping the youngster takes a potential opportunity to cement a place in the side.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Introduced at half-time and was poor. Offered no defensive cover at all when Rangers were under some pressure and made no impact going forward either. Wasted a decent chance when he dallied during a promising counter-attack.

Sam Field: 6:

Fared better after his second-half introduction. Competed well and got involved in the final third of the pitch.