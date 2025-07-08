QPR and Cannon win appeal to Cas

QPR and their former defender Reggie Cannon have won an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in a case involving his ex-club Boavista.

The decision vindicates Rangers’ signing of the United States international and means he is owed money by the Portuguese club rather than the other way around.

He joined Rangers in September 2023, claiming that unpaid wages meant his contract was invalid and he was entitled to move on a free transfer.

Boavista launched a legal challenge and were initially successful, with Fifa ordering Cannon to pay more than £1m.

However, he and QPR took the case to Cas, which has upheld the appeal.

Cannon, 27, left Loftus Road last year and is now with Colorado Rapids.