Andersen scores stunning late winner for QPR

Preston 1 Lindsay (45’+5) QPR 2 Frey (80′)

Andersen (90’+3)





Lucas Andersen’s stoppage-time strike earned QPR a dramatic victory at Deepdale.

Michael Frey, back from injury and on as a substitute, turned and fired in an equaliser from near the edge of the penalty after Preston could only half-clear Andersen’s cross from the right.

And the Dane won it for Rangers with a cracking hit from 25 yards.

It moved Rangers to 14th place, on 53 points – 10 clear of the drop zone – and means they cannot now be relegated.

Liam Lindsay scored for Preston in first-half stoppage time but the visitors battled on and turned the game around late on.

But on a much less positive note for the R’s – their injury curse struck again, with Koki Saito being stretchered off shortly before Lindsay’s opener.

Rangers, beset by injuries this season, had early chances, with Jimmy Dunne’s header from Nicolas Madsen’s cross being saved by Preston keeper David Cornell, who then denied Yang Min-hyeok after the South Korean had been put through by Saito.

But things turned sour for the visitors in the final minutes of the first half.

Saito suffered what looked like a nasty shoulder injury after landing awkwardly, and seconds before the interval Lindsay headed in Robbie Brady’s left-wing cross.

Saito was replaced by the fit-again Rayan Kolli, who missed a chance to equalise early in the second half when he shot wide at the near post after being found by fellow substitute Paul Smyth.

Liam Morrison also had a chance, volleying over following Jonathan Varane’s cross, before Frey eventually hauled Rangers level with his ninth goal of the season and Andersen secured the ponts in fine style

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Morrison, Edwards, Ashby (Frey 74); Colback, Varane; Dembele (Smyth 46), Madsen (Andersen 74), Saito (Kolli 40), Min-hyeok (Paal 66).

Subs not used: Walsh, Fox, Morgan, Bennie.