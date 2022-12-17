Preston v QPR player ratings

QPR kicked off the Neil Critchley era with a 1-0 win at Preston. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Made a huge save to deny Ben Woodburn from close range and made a vital claim from a late Preston corner to help Rangers close out the win.







Ethan Laird: 8

Was outstanding in the first half, with one superb run into the box almost leading to a goal, and equally impressive with his defensive duties in the second period – including one block late in the game to deny Ched Evans.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

On hand to stab home a corner to give Rangers the lead in what was a much better display from the big Irishman following his difficult day against Burnley last week. A tower of strength at the back as Rangers held off some late Preston pressure.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

An outstanding performance from the former Chelsea man. Excellent defensively and brought the ball out on a number of occasions. Sprinted fully 20 yards to tackle a Preston player on the touchline to set up a Rangers’ attack in a strong display.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Put in a superb full-back’s display. Delivered a fine corner that led to Dunne’s winner and was unlucky to see a goal-bound effort deflected over the bar as Rangers pressed hard in the first half.

Tim Iroegbunam: 9

The best player on the park. Hit the post with magnificent long-range effort and showed his class on numerous occasions with his mazy runs from deep which Preston found hard to live with. On this form he looks a special talent.

Andre Dozzell: 8

Booked early for a poor tackle on Ben Whiteman but otherwise excellent in what was arguably his best performance in a QPR shirt. Was positive in possession and unlucky to be denied his first goal for the club by a fine save from Freddie Woodman.

Sam Field: 8

Unlucky to see a goal-bound effort deflected over the bar as Rangers pressed hard in the first half.

Albert Adomah: 8

The 35-year-old put in a great shift on the right side of a front three. Always a threat and his presence allowed Ethan Laird to get forward.

Chris Willock: 6

Had two men doubled up on him whenever he got the ball as Preston pinpointed him as QPR’s dangerman. Worked hard to create space but should have scored when Adomah’s cross found him in the box and he shot over. Replaced by Olamide Shodipo late in the game.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Lucky to stay on the field after poleaxing Liam Lindsay with a bad challenge in the first half but worked manfully up front to create space for Willock and Adomah against Preston’s physical defence. Should have put the game out of sight when teed up by Iroegbunam but shot straight at Woodman though.

Oladmide Shodipo: 6

Played his part in helping close out the game, with his pace alleviating some late pressure from the home side.







