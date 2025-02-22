Portsmouth v QPR player ratings

QPR were beaten 2-1 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

Decent enough. Couldn’t be blamed for either Pompey goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Had a tough time against Josh Murphy, who had plenty of success against him, including when he went past Dunne in the build-up to one of the goals. But Dunne showed his determination and quality, battling back to rob Murphy and set up a chance for Ilias Chair, and scoring with a lovely lob into the far corner after controlling Chair’s diagonal ball.

Steve Cook: 5

A definite off-day for the captain, who is usually so reliable. Cook giving the ball away led to Pompey’s second goal and it was an uphill task for Rangers from then.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Booed by the home fans because he is on loan from Pompey’s rivals Southampton, Edwards also faced hostility from the opposition’s attack, who sought to press him relentlessly. To his credit, he stayed calm under pressure, but it was definitely a tough and uncomfortable day for him.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Far too casual on the ball, especially in the first half. Portsmouth got plenty of joy out of the lethargic-looking Paal.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Also gave the ball away at times. Struggled to cope with Portsmouth’s constant pressure.

Sam Field: 6

Another player who found the going tough. Was taken off in the second half after taking a knock in a challenge from Connor Ogilvie.

Paul Smyth: 6

Picked ahead of Yang Min-hyeok largely because of his greater experience. Worked hard on the right flank but had little success of note.

Ilias Chair: 6

Bright in spells, including when he set up Dunne’s goal, but spent much of the game trying to close down space off the ball as Portsmouth were on the front foot.

Koki Saito: 6

Rangers seemed at their most dangerous when Saito was involved, but it didn’t happen enough as he was pounced on by Pompey defenders whenever he threatened.

Michael Frey: 5

Had little joy up front. Did have a first-half chance when he was unable to finish after Chair’s deflected shot dropped to the striker.

Jack Colback: 6

Came on midway through the second half for Field and fared better in terms of protecting Rangers’ defence, but by then the damage was done.

Yang Min-hyeok: 6

Made an impact after coming on, winning possession and setting up a chance for Alfie Lloyd.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Lively, but missed a good chance when he fired wide after good work by Yang.