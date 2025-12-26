Dunne’s goal earns point for QPR

Portsmouth 1

Devlin (45′)

Devlin (45′) QPR 1

Dunne (61′)

Dunne (61′)



Jimmy Dunne’s equaliser earned QPR a point at Fratton Park.

Terry Devlin opened the scoring in the final stages of the first half but Dunne levelled just after the hour mark.

Rangers were poor in the first half and went behind when Richard Kone was unable to properly clear Conor Chaplin’s right-wing corner, and Devlin fired past keeper Ben Hamer.

But they hit back via a right-wing corner of their own, with Dunne heading home Nicolas Madsen’s delivery.

Pompey will feel they should have taken all three points after dominating the first half.

Before Devlin’s opener, Colby Bishop headed against the post and Amadou Mbengue was given problems by winger Harvey Blair.

QPR: Hamer; Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Norington-Davies (Field 91); Dembele (Poku 71), Varane (Hayden 71), Madsen, Saito (Smyth 71), Kone (Frey 85), Burrell.

Subs not used: Nardi, Morrison, Bennie, Morgan.