QPR denied by late Norwich equaliser

Norwich 1 QPR 1 45' Crnac (OG) 89' Núñez

Marcelino Nunez’s late equaliser denied QPR victory in their final match of 2024.

An own goal in the final seconds of the first half looked like giving Rangers all three points.

As Norwich players attempted to clear Kenneth Paal’s corner at the near post, the ball ricocheted into the net off Canaries forward Ante Crnac.

However, the hosts drew level following an 89th-minute lapse by Harrison Ashby.

With Rangers under pressure, Ashby tried a risky pass to Jonathan Varane near the edge of his own penalty area.

It led to possession being lost and Onel Hernández setting up Marcelino Nunez, who fired home.

Nevertheless, Rangers, bottom of the Championship table a few weeks ago, ended the year with a run of just one defeat in nine matches.

They mostly defended well at Carrow Road, despite the absence of injured centre-backs Steve Cook and Liam Morrison, but did need to ride their luck in the second half.

Shortly after keeper Paul Nardi produced a fine save to keep out Borja Sainz’s left-footed strike, Norwich defender Shane Duffy headed against the bar and Callum Doyle wasted a great chance to equalise when he missed the target with a free header.

Rangers’ biggest left-off came when Nardi gave the ball straight to Sainz, who went past him but, rather than squaring the ball, elected to shoot from an awkward angle and fired into the side netting.

Ashley Barnes was also guilty of a bad miss, heading wide from Kenny McLean’s delivery, as was Hernández, who sliced wide.

There was also a let-off for Rangers after the equaliser, when Duffy headed over.

QPR: Nardi, Ashby, Dunne, Fox, Paal; Field (Varane 59), Morgan; Smyth (Saito 70), Andersen (Varane 59), Chair (Bennie 88); Kolli (Frey 58).

Subs not used: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Dixon-Bonner, Lloyd.







