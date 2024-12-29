Norwich v QPR line-ups: Chair and Andersen start, Dunne moved

Ilias Chair is back in the QPR starting line-up for today’s game at Carrow Road and there is also a recall for Lucas Andersen.

With Steve Cook and Liam Morrison both out injured, Jimmy Dunne has been moved across to centre-back, where he will be partnered by Morgan Fox, with Harrison Ashby coming in at right-back.

Jonathan Varane drops to the bench along with Jake Clarke-Salter and Koki Saito.

Norwich: Gunn, Fisher, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene, McLean, Nunez, Slimane, Schwartau, Sainz, Crnac.

Subs: Long, Stacey, Hanley, Cordoba, Forson, Hernandez, Myles, Marcondes, Barnes.

QPR: Nardi, Ashby, Dunne, Fox, Paal; Field, Morgan; Smyth, Andersen, Chair; Kolli.

Subs: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Madsen, Varane, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie, Saito, Lloyd, Frey.







