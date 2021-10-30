Mitrovic scores hat-trick as Fulham beat West Brom

Fulham 3 WBA 0 20' Mitrovic (pen) 40' Mitrovic 82' Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a hat-trick as Fulham secured a vital win against their promotion rivals.

The Whites were two up by half-time courtesy of gifts from referee Michael Salisbury and West Brom’s Robert Snodgrass.

Albion were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when former QPR man Darnell Furlong was sent off.







And Mitrovic sealed the win by tapping in from close range – his 18th goal of the season.

Fulham were themselves reduced to 10 men five minutes from time when Tosin was red-carded for a reckless challenge on Callum Robinson.

Mitrovic opened the scoring with a penalty after Salisbury adjudged that Kyle Bartley, who won the ball cleanly, had fouled the Serbian striker.

Snodgrass’ appalling back-pass then enabled Mitrovic to slot home the second.

Neeskens Kebano missed a second-half chance to add a third goal when he fired wide after another woefully stray pass – this time from Matt Clarke.

Furlong was dismissed for bringing down Harry Wilson, who would have been through.

Wilson set up the third goal, pulling the ball back from the right for Mitrovic to apply the finish.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Carvalho 84), Seri, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano (Cairney 84), Mitrovic (Muniz 84).

Subs not used: Gazziniga, Tete, Hector, Onomah.







