Late Swansea equaliser continues QPR’s bad run

QPR 1 Swansea 1 27' Lowe 81' Fulton

Jay Fulton’s late equaliser continued QPR’s bad run.

Jamal Lowe’s goal on his full debut, against his former club, put Rangers ahead on 27 minutes.

Swansea were unable to deal with Tyler’s Roberts’ cross and the ball dropped to Lowe, who fired home.







But the Welsh side hit back with a well-worked goal with nine minutes remaining – their first shot on target.

Ex-QPR man Ryan Manning played a clever reverse pass to Luke Cundle, who might have looked to score himself but instead teed up Fulton for a simple finish.

It was a huge blow for Rangers, who have now won just one of their past 13 matches – a run which included seven defeats.

They dropped to 13th in the Championship table and have won just one of their seven matches under Neil Critchley, who inherited an out-of-form team and has endured a difficult start to his tenure since replacing Michael Beale as R’s boss.

Having taken the lead, QPR continued to push forward after the interval and had a chance to double their lead in somewhat bizarre circumstances early in the second half.

Harry Darling’s back-pass under pressure from Ilias Chair was handled by keeper Steven Benda, resulting in the home side being awarded a free-kick near the edge of the six-yard box, but Chair’s strike was blocked.

And Lowe went close to scoring a second – again after being found by Roberts. The forward’s volley bounced up off the ground and against the bar.

Swansea had plenty of possession, especially in the second half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

They were also dealt a blow just after the hour mark when Benda went off after picking up an injury and had to be replaced by Andy Fisher, who had to produce a save with his legs to deny Lowe after one of several occasions on which the visitors were caught in possession while trying to play out from the back.

But the Swans’ patience was rewarded when they did finally create an opportunity and Fulton coolly took it.

Oliver Ntcham made a big impact after coming on for them and would have given them the lead but for an important save by keeper Seny Dieng late on.



QPR: Dieng, Laird (Kakay 37), Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Field, Iroegbunam (Dozzell 89), Chair, Roberts (Adomah 89), Lowe, Dykes (Willock 58).

Subs not used: Archer, Clarke-Salter, Johansen.

