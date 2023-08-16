Last-minute goal sends QPR out of Carabao Cup

QPR 0 Norwich 1

Jonathan Rowe’s goal in the final seconds knocked QPR out of the Carabao Cup.

As the tie appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout, Rowe scored for the third consecutive match this season, heading home Kellen Fisher’s cross.

The game produced very few clear-cut chances before a late Norwich flurry, although substitute Ashley Barnes missed a great chance for the visitors when he sent a free header wide of the target.







Rangers keeper Joe Walsh was then called into action, saving with his legs to deny Gabriel Sara, and City went close again when Przemysław Płacheta fired narrowly wide.

QPR’s best opportunity fell to Lyndon Dykes, who was unable to react quickly enough after Albert Adomah’s cross had been headed down by Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

Striker Dykes went off shortly after the hour mark after appearing to pick a knee injury – a concern for the R’s given their current lack of attacking options. ​Dykes was in obvious discomfort as he left the pitch.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth made a number of changes for the game, with academy products Rayan Kolli and Alex Aoraha coming on in the second half for their senior debuts.

QPR: Archer, Kakay (Fox 77), Field, Gubbins, Adomah (Drewe 85), Dozzell (Aoraha 62), Duke-McKenna, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche (Paal 77), Richards, Dykes (Kolli 63).

Subs not used: Drewe, Rendall, Bala, Pedder.







