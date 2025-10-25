‘Lack of ideas’ in QPR defeat, Stephan admits

Julien Stephan admitted QPR could have no complaints about their defeat at Derby.

Carlton Morris’ early goal was enough to secure the points for the Rams at Pride Park.

Rangers head coach Stephan said: “Derby deserved the win. They showed more intensity and we were not able to react enough.

“I’m disappointed, especially with the second half, how we used the ball. We had a lack of ideas collectively in the last third to find the solution.”

The loss was Rangers’ second in three matches and came days after an away win against Swansea.

They recently went six games unbeaten and Stephan remains encouraged by their progress.

“I was disappointed with what we did on the pitch, but we have to remember that the last two months have been very good,” he said.

“A lot of ups, sometimes you can have a down. We need to continue to analyse and continue to give confidence to the players, because they need that confidence and to feel free on the pitch.

“We need to be stable in the good moments and bad moments.”