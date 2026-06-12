Kenny Jackett, who helped rebuild QPR, dies aged 64

Former QPR assistant manager Kenny Jackett has died at the age of 64.

Jackett, who stood down as Gillingham director of football in November 2024 for medical reasons, had a three-year spell as Ian Holloway’s right-hand man.

He played a pivotal role in Rangers’ promotion back to the second tier in 2004 and a memorable run to the play-offs the previous year.

The club had been relegated and were in administration when Jackett arrived after leaving Watford during the summer of 2001.

He became an immensely popular figure at Loftus Road and was instrumental in a number of signings, including those of Steve Palmer, Chris Day, Richard Johnson and Alex Bonnot, who had been with him at Watford.

Jackett, who played 34 times for Wales, left to take over as Swansea City manager in April 2004 – weeks before QPR clinched a promotion he helped them achieve.

In subsequent years he was strongly considered for the manager’s job at Rangers, particularly prior to the appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank in 2015.

As a manager, he guided Swansea, Wolves and Millwall to promotions and Portsmouth to the EFL Trophy.

Joe Gallen, a long-serving coach at QPR during Jackett’s time at the club, was his assistant at Wolves, Millwall and Portsmouth, as well as during spells at Leyton Orient and Rotherham.

But Jackett was synonymous with his local club Watford, where he spent his entire playing career, experienced his first taste of management, and was his former boss Graham Taylor’s assistant after Taylor returned to the club and, for the second time, took them to the top flight with consecutive promotions.