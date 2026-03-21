‘Just a win’ – but Stephan hails ‘clinical’ QPR after thrashing of Pompey

Julien Stephan described QPR’s 6-1 hammering of Portsmouth at Loftus Road as their most clinical display since his arrival as head coach.

Paul Smyth, Rayan Kolli and Richard Kone all scored twice for Rangers, who had lost their previous three home matches.

But Stephan insisted his players must continue to give their all for the remaining matches of the season.

The Frenchman said: “It’s a good win. But it’s not the end of the season – just a win. A good win and it’s a special win because it’s a clinical one.

“If I sum up the game in one word, I want to say: clinical. We were a clinical team.

“It was not our best performance this season collectively. No. But it was probably our most clinical of the season.

“With our first three shots we scored three goals and that changed the game completely.

“We needed to keep pushing in the second half, and when we scored the fourth one it killed the game and we then had more space, and that’s how we got the penalty for the fifth one, and scored the sixth.”

International matches mean Rangers now have a 13-day break before their next game, at home to Watford on Good Friday.

“The players deserve a rest and then we focus on the Watford game,” Stephan said.

“It’s not the end of the season. We still have seven games to play and it’s really important to continue to push, win more points and finish in the highest position possible.”