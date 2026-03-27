Julien Stephan believes a dressing-room discussion after a recent defeat at Birmingham was a turning point for QPR.

The loss was Rangers’ fourth in a row but they have since enjoyed back-to-back wins, away to Leicester and at home to Portsmouth.

And head coach Stephan believes the players’ reaction to the Birmingham game was the key factor in those victories.

The Frenchman explained: “I think it was very important after the four defeats in a row to show strong personality and strong character.

“We won the two last games probably in the dressing room after the Birmingham game – how the players reacted collectively after the game in the dressing room, the message that they sent all together, and how we dealt with the situation in the days after.

“I think for all the staff members, it was perfect, and that gave the players the confidence for these two games.

“It (the two wins) are just a consequence of that. Stay brave always, play with courage and continue to push and want to score more and more goals.”

R’s target strong finish

Having slid alarmingly close to the relegation zone, Rangers are 12th in the Championship following their 6-1 thrashing of Portsmouth.

They have seven matches remaining this season, starting with the visit of Watford to Loftus Road on Good Friday.

The Hornets are three places above QPR in the table, in ninth, and still in with a chance of securing a play-off place.

“Watford are a good team and want to stay close to the top six, so it will be a big challenge for us,” said Stephan.

“Be focused, everybody, and keep going. The fans want to see more. That is the objective for the rest of the season and building for the future.”