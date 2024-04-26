I knew QPR could pull off ‘great escape’ – Cifuentes

Marti Cifuentes insisted he never doubted he could deliver a “great escape” for QPR after they clinched their Championship survival with a 4-0 thumping of Leeds.

Ilias Chair, Lucas Andersen, Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field scored on a fantastic night at Loftus Road for Rangers, who have stayed up with a match to spare.

A delighted Cifuentes declared: “Target achieved. That was the main thing. And secondly, a fantastic evening – a fantastic way to close the circle.







“It’s definitely a special night, at home with our supporters. Tonight is going to be a long night (celebrating) for a lot of people.”

Rangers were second bottom of the table, six points from safety and had lost six matches in a row when the Spaniard took over as boss at the end of October following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth.



But Cifuentes said: “I was very sure that we could make the great escape.

“I believed that those players had more in them and I think they showed it, not only tonight but through some difficult moments.

“We achieved it but also achieved it in a certain way, which is important. It was about hard work and being honest. Now it’s time to keep on pushing.”







