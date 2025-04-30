‘I don’t blame them’ – ex-QPR captain Derry on axing of Cifuentes

Former QPR midfielder Shaun Derry says he is not surprised Marti Cifuentes has been shown the door.

Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave after his representatives discussed the possibility of him taking over at West Bromwich Albion.

The West Midlands club are not considering the Spaniard for the job and are currently looking elsewhere.

Derry, who made 99 appearances for the R’s and was a key player in their 2011 promotion-winning side, told Talksport: “This isn’t the first time maybe that he’s been speaking to other clubs.

“It doesn’t surprise me that the club have put their foot down, and I don’t blame them.”

Explainer: Why ‘gardening leave’?

As discussed on the latest West London Sport podcast, the issue of compensation is all-important – and ultimately what recent manoeuvres by the Cifuentes camp have been about.

He has effectively been sacked by QPR. This is after months of hinting at behind-the-scenes problems and, more recently, those discussions with another Championship club.

His time at Loftus Road is almost certainly over and Rangers will now look to appoint a new head coach.

Placing him on gardening leave appears to be an attempt by the club to protect their position when it comes to compensation.

Sacking a manager not only usually involves having to pay him off, in this situation it means he would simply be free to take another job.

QPR therefore have moved to axe Cifuentes without giving up their claim for compensation should he move elsewhere.

Their position has still arguably been weakened in this respect, because other clubs know they do not want Cifuentes back and want to install a replacement. Rangers therefore need this situation to be resolved.

But it appears they have calculated that this course of action represents their best chance of removing Cifuentes in light of him eyeing a move elsewhere, while not foregoing the compensation.

It is not the first time QPR have placed a manager on gardening leave.

Ian Holloway was infamously removed via the same method in 2006, when the club was owned by Antonio Caliendo and former chairman Gianni Paladini.

Rangers claimed it was because Holloway wanted to leave for Leicester. It wasn’t.

It was because of poor results and months of bitter infighting, partly related to a boardroom battle that had raged at the club, and because it was seen as a way of getting rid of him without having to pay him off.

This time, however, a manager really has been placed on gardening leave because of his apparent interest in another job.

QPR will hope a swift resolution – and that compensation – now follows.

The other possibility is gridlock, with Cifuentes unable to take another job and Rangers unable to appoint a replacement – at least one with the same title, of head coach – until the situation is resolved.