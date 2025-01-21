Hull v QPR player ratings

QPR are just four points away from the play-off places after beating Hull 2-1 to make it four Championship wins in a row. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 6

Missed a ball into his area in the second half but thankfully for Rangers so did Joe Gelhard, who later beat Nardi with a dipping long-range shot. Produced an important save to deny Harry Vaughan.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Beaten by Joao Pedro early on but was having no more of that, responding with another assured performance and his usual succession of blocks and clearances.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Almost caught out late on but otherwise impressed again at the heart of the R’s defence.

Morgan Fox: 8

A crucial late block and an interception after Sam Field had given the ball away on the edge of the QPR box were highlights of an excellent display from Fox, who also went close to scoring when his header hit the post.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Scored the all-important opener – his first goal of the season – and overall had a very good game.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Showed fine reading of the game to consistently sniff out danger and break up Hull attacks. Did really well.

Sam Field: 6

The odd lapse – including when Fox dug him out of a hole – on a night when Field never looked comfortable. It was a rare dip in form for the usually dependable midfielder.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Impressed again, showing his ability to pick up space. Delivered a quality ball into the box when Fox went close.

Paul Smyth: 7

Worked tirelessly on the right, including during turgid spells of the game before Rangers managed to take control.

Ilias Chair: 6

Worked hard off the ball but was unable to make an impact in an attacking sense.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Quiet up front before being replaced by Alfie Lloyd early in the second half. Missed an early chance when he failed to connect with a header.

Alfie Lloyd: 8

With Rangers struggling, Lloyd was sent on to try and use his pace to attack down the sides of Hull’s centre-backs. He did exactly that to set up the first goal, galloping down the right and finding Paal in the build-up to the Dutchman firing home.

Koki Saito: 8

The Japanese wide-man’s best cameo yet. His first goal for QPR was a brilliant one, scored by breezing past Cody Drameh by the left-hand touchline and then blasting into the roof of the net from an acute angle. Great stuff.







