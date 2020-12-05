Huddersfield v QPR: Cameron back as Rangers make three changes



Geoff Cameron returns to the QPR starting line-up after injury and there are also recalls for Todd Kane and Niko Hamalainen.

Kane, who has served a ban, and Cameron come in for Osman Kakay and Dom Ball, who drop to the bench.







Hamalainen is back in for Lee Wallace, who misses out altogether.

QPR: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Willock; Dykes.

Subs: Kelly, Kakay, Masterson, Ball, Thomas, Kelman, Bettache, Bonne, Adomah.







