Hall stands by ‘justified’ decision to haul Willock off during QPR defeat

Paul Hall felt he made a “justified” decision to take Chris Willock off at half-time during QPR’s 3-0 defeat against Burnley.

With the hosts two down at the interval, Hall, placed in interim charge following the recent departure of Mick Beale, replaced George Thomas and the out-of-sorts Willock with Olamide Shodipo and Albert Adomah.







Willock, who missed a great chance to equalise when his team trailed 1-0, was not injured, with Hall simply keen to switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

Hall explained: “It was tactical. I think it was justified, because what we wanted to do was not be so narrow.

“I think Albert and Olamide came on and gave a really good account of themselves. They helped us to be able to attack.

“Olamide was really good and Albert brought his experience into the game. So it was tactical, for sure.”

Rangers were well beaten but might have been awarded a penalty in the opening minute, when Thomas went down under a challenge from keeper Arijanet Muric.

Hall said: “I think if we get a penalty it gets our tails up and we believe in ourselves a little bit more.

“We can’t blame the ref but I’m not happy with that decision of course. I’ve been in that situation many times and very rarely have I not been given a penalty or not seen a penalty being given in situations like that.

“George went through really well, the keeper has come out and made contact with him, so I can’t really understand why the decision wasn’t given in our favour.

“But these things happen. We’ve just got to brush ourselves down and hope something like that doesn’t happen to us again, because it wasn’t a nice feeling.

“It (a penalty being awarded) does change the game and I think that was our moment to have the game changed.”







