Gallen: Loan move might be better for QPR youngster Armstrong

Kevin Gallen believes a loan spell at an EFL club might be best for Sinclair Armstrong’s development – but admits the youngster is currently needed at QPR.

Former R’s forward Gallen joined Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough for the latest West London Sport QPR podcast.

Gallen said: “Relying on a 19-year-old that hasn’t really played that many professional games, I think it’s a little bit tough on him.







“For his development, I would say a loan for a season at a League Two or League One club would probably be better for his career at this stage.

“But we’re not a free-scoring team at the moment and we need him.”

As well as Armstrong, they discussed the form of Lyndon Dykes and whether selling Chris Willock might make some sense for the club if the money could be used to bring in other players.







