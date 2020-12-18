Gallen: It’s time for QPR to give Bonne a go – and ditch zonal marking

Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen believes Macauley Bonne deserves a starting place in the Rangers side – possibly alongside Lyndon Dykes up front.

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Ian McCullough, Dan Bennett and Ben Kosky.

They discussed Rangers’ options in attack and defence as boss Mark Warburton looks to arrest the team’s recent poor run.

Gallen also believes Warburton needs to drop his reliance on zonal marking, especially against a physically strong Wycombe side this weekend.







