Gallen: It’s time for QPR to give Bonne a go – and ditch zonal marking
Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen believes Macauley Bonne deserves a starting place in the Rangers side – possibly alongside Lyndon Dykes up front.
Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Ian McCullough, Dan Bennett and Ben Kosky.
They discussed Rangers’ options in attack and defence as boss Mark Warburton looks to arrest the team’s recent poor run.
Gallen also believes Warburton needs to drop his reliance on zonal marking, especially against a physically strong Wycombe side this weekend.
ernie
18/12/2020 @ 11:49 am
WARBURTON NEED TO PLAY THE YOUNG LAD FROM SOUTHEND GIVE HIM A GO AND DROP DYKES FOR GOOD AND AND OUT HIM UP FOR SELL IN JAN AND HOPE SO BUY HIM AND LET HOPE IT WARBURTON LAST AGME AS MANGER OF QPR
angryoap
18/12/2020 @ 11:18 am
Zonal Marking? is that what you call standing off attacking players and giving them a free kick at goal?