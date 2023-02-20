Fulham youngsters thrash QPR in Premier League Cup

Fulham beat QPR 5-0 to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Under-21 Premier League Cup.

The Whites took the lead in the 27th minute at their Motspur Park training ground when the highly-rated Terry Ablade turned home Jay Williams’ excellent cross.

Rangers competed well and almost restored parity on the stroke of half-time when Jude Arkell-Boyd hit the bar following a driving run down the right flank.







However, Fulham doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Luke Harris converted a penalty, and the Wales international converted his second of the night early in the second period when he fired past Murphy Mahoney after good work from Adrion Pajaziti.

Rangers battled hard to get back into the game and should have reduced the deficit when Joseph Ajose fired at the legs of keeper George Wickens when put clean through by Rafferty Pedder.

Giant striker Hamzad Kargbo should have done better with a cross into the box as Paul Furlong’s R’s side continued to press forward, with 17-year-old Harry Murphy impressing in midfield.

But the extra class of the Fulham side told for their fourth goal, when Martial Godo finished smartly following a swift counter-attack to some extra gloss to the scoreline 20 minutes from time.

Fulham added a fifth in the 94th minute when Oliver Sanderson tapped home after Pajaziti’s long-range strike hit the bar.

Fulham: Wickens, Tanton, Araujo (Okas 74), Robinson, D’Auria-Henry, WIlliams, Hilton (Splatt 84), Pajaziti, Ablade (Sanderson 74), Harris, Gojo (McFarlane 84).

Subs not used: Allen. .

QPR: Mahoney, Jude-Boyd, Anthony (Bala 45), Harrack (Hawkins 45), Woodman, Owens (Cotter 45), Ajose (Flaherty 67), Murphy, Kargbo, Pedder, Angelov

Sub not used: Solamon.







