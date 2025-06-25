Former Arsenal defender Bould set for QPR role

Steve Bould is set to join QPR as defensive coach.

The former Arsenal centre-back, 62, will be part of new head coach Julien Stephan’s backroom staff at Loftus Road.

Bould, who played twice for England, spent 11 years at Arsenal as a player and was later a coach at the north London club.

He resigned as manager of Lommel in January after almost four years at the Belgian club.