QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

QPR’s dismal run continued as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Joe Lumley: 6

Left badly exposed for all three goals. Produced a decent second-half save and was largely steady.

Osman Kakay: 6

Caught out in the build-up to the third goal but again deserves credit for another determined performance, the highlight of which was a great block to deny Josh Windass.

Conor Masterson: 5

It’s a difficult spell for the youngster – and it continued with a shaky half an hour or so before he was sacrificed in a change which saw striker Aramide Oteh introduced.

Geoff Cameron: 6

A better performance than his showing at Wigan in midweek.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Nowhere near good enough and a real let-down as one of the experienced members of the side. Second best far too often.

Ryan Manning: 5

Offered little going forward and was unconvincing defensively as well.

Dominic Ball: 5

Worked hard in midfield but his passing was poor.

Luke Amos: 6

Sloppy at times, such as a poor ball to Kakay and losing Tom Lees at a free-kick. But he didn’t hide and always looked to take responsibility on the ball.

Olamide Shodipo: 5

Given a starting place after a couple of lively appearances as a substitute. Failed to make an impact this time though.

Ebere Eze: 5

Well short of his best.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

Given a tough role up front in the absence of Hugill and was easily contained by the Wednesday defence.

Aramide Oteh: 5

Brought on in the hope he might make an impact up front. He didn’t – and couldn’t make the most of Rangers’ only real chance.

Ilias Chair: 6

Not bad after coming on. Created the chance for Oteh.

Jack Clarke: 6

Didn’t make much of an impression after his introduction.







