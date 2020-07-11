QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings
QPR’s dismal run continued as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Joe Lumley: 6
Left badly exposed for all three goals. Produced a decent second-half save and was largely steady.
Osman Kakay: 6
Caught out in the build-up to the third goal but again deserves credit for another determined performance, the highlight of which was a great block to deny Josh Windass.
Conor Masterson: 5
It’s a difficult spell for the youngster – and it continued with a shaky half an hour or so before he was sacrificed in a change which saw striker Aramide Oteh introduced.
Geoff Cameron: 6
A better performance than his showing at Wigan in midweek.
Yoann Barbet: 5
Nowhere near good enough and a real let-down as one of the experienced members of the side. Second best far too often.
Ryan Manning: 5
Offered little going forward and was unconvincing defensively as well.
Dominic Ball: 5
Worked hard in midfield but his passing was poor.
Luke Amos: 6
Sloppy at times, such as a poor ball to Kakay and losing Tom Lees at a free-kick. But he didn’t hide and always looked to take responsibility on the ball.
Olamide Shodipo: 5
Given a starting place after a couple of lively appearances as a substitute. Failed to make an impact this time though.
Ebere Eze: 5
Well short of his best.
Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5
Given a tough role up front in the absence of Hugill and was easily contained by the Wednesday defence.
Aramide Oteh: 5
Brought on in the hope he might make an impact up front. He didn’t – and couldn’t make the most of Rangers’ only real chance.
Ilias Chair: 6
Not bad after coming on. Created the chance for Oteh.
Jack Clarke: 6
Didn’t make much of an impression after his introduction.