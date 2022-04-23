Stoke v QPR player ratings

QPR’s already slim play-off hopes were effectively ended as they suffered another defeat, this time at Stoke. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Kieren Westwood: 8

By far Rangers’ best player. Produced a number of saves, the pick of the bunch being when he kept out a deflected strike from Romaine Sawyers in the first half.

Dion Sanderson: 5

Deployed at right-back in the absence of the injured Moses Odubajo. He wasn’t convincing and his loan spell hasn’t been a success.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Fully committed as always. Won several challenges.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Decent enough but nowhere near as effective in a two-man central defence as in a three.

Sam McCallum: 6

Looked to get forward from left-back but didn’t make much of an impact.

Sam Field: 6

Not bad. Competed well in midfield against a physical Stoke side.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Gave the ball away on occasions and the game largely passed him by.

Luke Amos: 5

Also guilty of being loose in possession before being replaced in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Always keen to try to create something but, without Chris Willock, has not been able to carry the team in the way Willock did in Chair’s absence earlier in the season.

George Thomas: 5

Ran around a lot but wasn’t much of a problem for the Stoke defence.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Totally off the pace and offered no goal threat whatsoever.

Albert Adomah: 6

At least brought something resembling an attacking threat when introduced in the second half.

Charlie Austin: 5

Made no impact after coming on.

Andre Gray: 6

Came on for Thomas, who looked like he had more energy having played for 70 minutes than the man replacing him.







