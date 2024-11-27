Zan the Man takes QPR off the bottom

Cardiff 0 QPR 2 40' Celar 90' Celar

Zan Celar’s first QPR goals took them off the bottom of the Championship and eased the pressure on head coach Marti Cifuentes.

The much maligned Celar, making his 20th appearance since his summer move to west London, opened his Rangers account in style.

After Paul Smyth’s throw from the right was headed on by Jimmy Dunne, the Slovenian striker controlled the ball before striking a glorious half-volley on the turn into the top corner of the net.

And in a stoppage-time counter-attack, Calum Chambers was unable to cut out Harrison Ashby’s ball over the top and Celar coolly chipped keeper Jak Alnwick.

Cardiff dominated possession in the second half but Rangers stood firm and keeper Paul Nardi produced two vital saves in quick succession, denying Joe Ralls and Callum Robinson, while former QPR man Chris Willock fired over after coming on as a substitute.

Nardi also did well to keep out Chambers’ header shortly before Celar’s second goal.

The win – only Rangers’ second in the league this season – took them two points above Portsmouth, whose home match against Millwall was called off because of a power failure.

It was the second successive Pompey game to be postponed, meaning they have played two matches fewer than the R’s.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Morrison (Fox 81), Ashby; Field, Varane; Smyth (Paal 68), Madsen (Andersen 81), Saito (Kolli 90); Celar (Morgan 90).

