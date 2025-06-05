Wright-Phillips: Ashley Cole should be considered for QPR job

Ashley Cole should be considered for the QPR manager’s job, says Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Rangers will soon appoint a new head coach after axing Marti Cifuentes last month.

And Wright-Phillips, who had a four-year spell at Loftus Road, having previously been at Chelsea, believes his former Blues team-mate Cole would be a good choice.

Speaking to OLBG.com, Wright-Phillips said: “I think the Championship and League One clubs need to start taking chances on English managers that are waiting for a chance.

“Honestly, if I was them, I would approach Ashley Cole or Lee Carsley and just see, but I would love to see Ash get it because I think it would be unbelievable.”