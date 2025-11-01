Stephan defiant after heavy QPR defeat

Julien Stephan insisted QPR matched Ipswich for much of the game despite losing 4-1 at Loftus Road.

Rangers have now lost three of their past four matches – and have won just two of their past 12 at home in the Championship.

They conceded a goal in the opening couple of minutes of both halves against Ipswich, who took an early lead through George Hirst’s header before Rumarn Burrell equalised.

Marcelino Nunez restored the visitors’ lead with a free-kick at the start of the second half, and Hirst scored again before Nunez also netted his second – another free-kick – to seal a resounding Ipswich win.

“One goal in the first minute of the first half and then one goal in the first minute of the second half. Mentally it’s difficult after that,” said Stephan.

But the Frenchman defiantly argued that Rangers looked strong, bar a second-half spell in which Ipswich scored three times in the space of 17 minutes.

He said: “I enjoyed the reaction after their goal in the first half and at half-time I said to the players that we were in the game and that I felt that we could do something.

“But the second goal, how we conceded that, I think it killed us mentally. And in the 20 to 25 minutes after that it was not good and they were better than us.

“But, during 60 minutes, my feeling is that we were very close. In the end, it was a question of consistency, and we were not consistent enough.

“In our good period we were collectively and defensively very strong. But Ipswich were clinical, it was the difference between them and us, and we have to correct mistakes.”