Critchley aiming for ‘more consistency’ at QPR

New QPR boss Neil Critchley is demanding more consistency from his side after taking over from Mick Beale.

Critchley was announced as the new Rangers head coach on Sunday following the 3-0 home defeat to leaders Burnley – their fourth successive defeat.

The former Blackpool manager, who was sacked along with Steven Gerrard from Aston Villa in October after just three months in his role as assistant to the former England and Liverpool skipper, is aiming to help QPR sustain the promising patches of form shown under Mark Warburton and Beale over the last 18 months and fire the team back towards to the promotion picture.

“One of the attractions of this football club is that everyone talks about it, don’t they?,” Critchley said.

“Loftus Road, the atmosphere. I’ve been at many a game here and sampled that myself.

“It’s a special place, and if you can get the club moving in the right direction, winning games of football, then the supporters are really passionate about their team and get right behind them.

“It’s up to me and the staff to give them a team that they can identify with on the pitch.

“There’s been spells where it’s looked very promising.

“But for whatever reason, obviously I’ve not been here, that’s not been able to be continued.

“It’s my job to help us to become a little bit more consistent.”

Critchley also discussed the January transfer window, his coaching career so far and much more:







