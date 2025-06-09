Transfer gossip: QPR linked with Olusegun

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR are among Championship clubs keen on Nigerian winger Olakunle Olusegun, it has been claimed.

Allnigeriasoccer.com, which has linked a number of Nigerian players with QPR and other clubs in recent years, say Rangers are eyeing the 23-year-old, who is currently with Russian club Krasnodar.

Middlesbrough, Watford and Millwall are also said to be interested in him.

Turkish clubs said to be eyeing Varane

Clubs in Turkey are interested in Jonathan Varane, it has been claimed.

West London Sport recently revealed that Spanish club Espanyol have made an approach for the QPR midfielder.

And it is claimed that Turkish sides are also showing an interest in him.

Kelman speculation

There is inevitably speculation over Charlie Kelman’s future following the end of his impressive season on loan at Leyton Orient from QPR.

The striker, 23, scored 27 goals for the O’s, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship, losing to Charlton in the League One play-off final.

It has previously been reported that Kelman is out of contract this summer. West London Sport subsequently revealed that he is not.

Football League World believe eight Championship clubs are showing an interest in him. None are named.

QPR ‘face fight to keep Fox’

QPR face a battle to hang onto Morgan Fox, it has been claimed.

The 31-year-old, is approaching the end of the two-year contract he signed when he joined the R’s on a free transfer in 2023.

He has struggled with injuries and been largely a back-up player during his time at Loftus Road.

EFL analysis reckon, however, that Rangers “face a fight” to keep “key defender” Fox, and that Blackburn, Millwall and Hull are interested in signing him.

Polish striker linked

It has also been claimed that QPR are among English clubs interested in Polish striker Oskar Zawada.

Zawada, 29, plays for Dutch side RKC Waalwijk and has been touted for a move to the Championship.

Dutch outlet Soccernews claim Rangers are keen to sign Zawada this summer.

Blackburn and Oxford United have also been linked with the player.

Kolli still being linked with clubs

QPR forward Rayan Kolli continues to be touted for a potential move.

French publication Foot Mercato claim French clubs Monaco and Lille are keen on Kolli and that there is also interest from Saudi outfits Al-Hilal and Damac FC.

There were similar reports prior to Kolli signing a new contract at Rangers in January.

It has even been claimed that Lille and Damac have already made offers to the 20-year-old.

Kolli has started seven Championship matches for QPR since breaking into the first team. He has scored five goals this season.

Another R’s youngster touted for possible move

Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham are keen on QPR youngster Ashley Trujillo, Football Insider reckon.

The 16-year-old forward recently featured for Colombia at the South American Under-17 Championship.

It is claimed that Trujillo is on the radars of Premier League clubs.

The story claims he is a “teenage sensation” who is “highly regarded within the corridors of power at Loftus Road” and “could be the next top talent off an impressive production line” at QPR.