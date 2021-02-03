QPR’s loan signing Field wants permanent move

Sam Field has told QPR’s website he wants to make his move to W12 permanent after joining on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

Field, 22, been in and out of the Baggies side since making his debut in 2016.







The midfielder spent last season on loan with Charlton, but missed a significant chunk of the campaign because of a knee injury.

Rangers have an option to make the signing permanent this summer.

“When the opportunity came I just wanted to snap it up,” Field said.

“I am looking forward to a new beginning and become a permanent thing because I need a fresh start and I am looking forward to the future and getting some games.”

Should he sign, the lifelong Baggies fan would join Luke Amos, Chris Willock, Conor Masterson and George Thomas as young players that have moved to Rangers from Premier League clubs where they have been on the fringes of the first team.

“You can become a little bit of a part of the furniture if you’re not careful and that is no disrespect to West Brom. I have enjoyed my time there and loved every minute,” he said.

“But from my own personal gain I need to go away and play games. Fifteen years is a long time to be at a club and I knew it had to come to an end at some time.

“I just want to learn, play and improve.”







