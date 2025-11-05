QPR v Southampton player ratings

QPR slumped to a third consecutive defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Southampton. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 5

The out-of-form keeper looked nervous throughout, especially with the ball at his feet. Continues to struggle with balls into his area.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Another difficult night at right-back for Dunne, who tries his best in the role and does offer a useful aerial presence in both boxes.

Liam Morrison: 6

Saved the day with a fantastic clearance in the first half and went close at the other end with a rasping shot which flew just over.

Amadou Mbengue: 5

A night to forget for the defender, who was nudged off the ball in the build-up to the Saints’ first goal and then was unlucky when he ball deflected in off him. His defending was chaotic at times but he did win a number of important challenges.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6

Steady on the left-hand side and eager to get forward, but lacked the kind of dynamism former QPR man Ryan Manning offered on the Saints left.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Some decent defensive work aside, Varane struggled in midfield and once again his limitations on the ball were evident. He doesn’t hide, though, and set up Rangers’ goal by clipping a nice ball over the top to Rumarn Burrell.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Much stronger in the midfield battle, although he was booked for fouling Leo Szienza after the Southampton player went past him with ease. Unlucky when his goal-bound shot was blocked in the first half.

Paul Smyth: 6

Worked hard on the flank but failed to trouble former team-mate Manning before being taken off in the second half. But he was very effective at tracking back.

Ilias Chair: 6

His set-piece deliveries caused Southampton problems in the first half and he took up some good positions behind Burrell. Chair’s steady return to sharpness continues.

Koki Saito: 5

Poor before being taken off in the second half. He was very easy to defend against.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Has shown he can score – his goal was well taken and his fifth of the season – and his pace and non-stop effort make him a threat. And likeable. But his game does have weaknesses, as underlined when a heavy touch in the box led to a great chance being wasted in the first half.

Kader Dembele: 6

Better than his recent displays. He offered pace and energy when he came on and caused Southampton problems.

Richard Kone: 6

Tried hard to make something happen in attack after his introduction but was unable to help Rangers find an equaliser.