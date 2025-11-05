QPR v Southampton player ratings
QPR slumped to a third consecutive defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Southampton. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 5
The out-of-form keeper looked nervous throughout, especially with the ball at his feet. Continues to struggle with balls into his area.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Another difficult night at right-back for Dunne, who tries his best in the role and does offer a useful aerial presence in both boxes.
Liam Morrison: 6
Saved the day with a fantastic clearance in the first half and went close at the other end with a rasping shot which flew just over.
Amadou Mbengue: 5
A night to forget for the defender, who was nudged off the ball in the build-up to the Saints’ first goal and then was unlucky when he ball deflected in off him. His defending was chaotic at times but he did win a number of important challenges.
Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6
Steady on the left-hand side and eager to get forward, but lacked the kind of dynamism former QPR man Ryan Manning offered on the Saints left.
Jonathan Varane: 6
Some decent defensive work aside, Varane struggled in midfield and once again his limitations on the ball were evident. He doesn’t hide, though, and set up Rangers’ goal by clipping a nice ball over the top to Rumarn Burrell.
Nicolas Madsen: 7
Much stronger in the midfield battle, although he was booked for fouling Leo Szienza after the Southampton player went past him with ease. Unlucky when his goal-bound shot was blocked in the first half.
Paul Smyth: 6
Worked hard on the flank but failed to trouble former team-mate Manning before being taken off in the second half. But he was very effective at tracking back.
Ilias Chair: 6
His set-piece deliveries caused Southampton problems in the first half and he took up some good positions behind Burrell. Chair’s steady return to sharpness continues.
Koki Saito: 5
Poor before being taken off in the second half. He was very easy to defend against.
Rumarn Burrell: 7
Has shown he can score – his goal was well taken and his fifth of the season – and his pace and non-stop effort make him a threat. And likeable. But his game does have weaknesses, as underlined when a heavy touch in the box led to a great chance being wasted in the first half.
Kader Dembele: 6
Better than his recent displays. He offered pace and energy when he came on and caused Southampton problems.
Richard Kone: 6
Tried hard to make something happen in attack after his introduction but was unable to help Rangers find an equaliser.