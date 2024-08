QPR complete £2m signing of midfielder Madsen

QPR have completed the signing of Danish midfielder Nicolas Madsen from Belgian club Westerlo for an initial fee of £2m.

Madsen, 24, had been a target for Coventry City but Rangers agreed a deal to take him to Loftus Road.

Head coach Marti Cifuentes wanted the club to bring in at least one midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Madsen, who joined Westerlo from FC Midtjylland in 2022, was keen to move to England.

His arrival could pave the way for Elijah Dixon-Bonner to move on loan.

Several lower-division clubs are interested in Dixon-Bonner, who signed a new contract with Rangers during the summer.