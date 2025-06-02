QPR have confirmed the signing of teenage defender Timothy Akindileni from Aberdeen.

A deal for the 17-year-old to move to west London was agreed during the January transfer window.

West London Sport revealed Rangers’ initial interest in Akindileni and subsequently revealed that the transfer had been delayed by an administration issue.

Akindileni is a 6ft 4in left-sided centre-back who was signed by Aberdeen in 2023 after impressing during a trial.

He will initially play for QPR’s development side.