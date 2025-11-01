QPR v Ipswich player ratings

QPR slumped to a heavy defeat against Ipswich at Loftus Road, where they have won just two of their past 12 Championship matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 4-1 loss.

Paul Nardi: 5

Simply not good enough when dealing – or not – with balls into his area, One flap at the ball under very little pressure in the first half summed up his display. And while his shot-stopping is usually decent, he was badly at fault for Ipswich’s all-important second goal. Marcelino Nunez’s free-kick was well struck – but into the far corner which Nardi was occupying. The keeper should have done better.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Like his fellow defenders, Dunne struggled against Ipswich’s impressive attack. He did at least offer a helpful presence in the air at times, although George Hirst beat him to head in Ipswich’s third goal.

Liam Morrison: 5

Beaten in the air by Hirst for the opening goal and never looked comfortable. A disappointing return to the side for the defender, who looked impressive earlier in the season.

Steve Cook: 5

Also given big problems by Ipswich’s attack. Went off in the second half after picking up an injury,

Esquerdinha: 5

A bad afternoon for the young Brazilian, who was recalled at the expense of Rhys Norrington-Davies. The early opening goal came after Sindre Walle Egeli breezed past Esquerdinha with ease – and that proved to be a sign of things to come. He struggled badly, both defensively and in terms of ball retention.

Isaac Hayden: 5

Did his case for a regular starting spot no good at all. Poor throughout and a needless foul resulted in the free-kick which led to Ipswich’s second goal.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Not the kind of quality performance he has produced in recent weeks, but this was still better from Madsen in this kind of tough game than he typically produced previously. He tried to make things happen and was always willing to compete.

Harvey Vale: 5

Very poor before being replaced just after the hour mark. Repeatedly gave the ball away and made no attacking impact in a right-sided role he doesn’t look suited to.

Ilias Chair: 6

An encouraging return to the starting line-up after injury, the highlight of which was a trademark cut in from the left for a right-footed shot, which led to Rangers’ goal.

Richard Kone: 5

The novelty of the number nine playing in a withdrawn role has well and truly worn off. Kone is willing to work hard but is enduring a frustrating spell and was easily contained.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Always eager – and was rewarded when he pounced to score after Chair’s shot had been parried. Otherwise failed to make much of an impact, though.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6

Fared better than Esquerdinha after replacing him, but at that stage Ipswich were in total control.

Kwame Poku: 6

Not the best circumstances in which to make his return after injury. Rangers looked beaten by the time he came on.

Koki Saito: 6

Unable to make much of an impression after his introduction.

Michael Frey: 6

Ditto. Wasn’t an improvement on Kone.